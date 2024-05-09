Deputies save the day with impromptu prom photoshoot for stranded teens

article

Teens on their way to prom became stranded on the side of the road but got some unexpected help just in time for their big event.

The two North Dakota high school students' truck broke down on the side of the road on April 6. They were without transportation until deputies came to the rescue.

Dunn County Deputy Corporal Tyler Rintamaki and another deputy were on duty when they spotted the vehicle.

A North Dakota deputy saved the day with a prom photoshoot for stranded teens after their truck broke down on the side of the road. (Photo courtesy of the Dunn County Sheriff's Office in North Dakota)

Rintamaki knew he couldn’t get the vehicle running again but wanted to help in any way possible.

Danica Mindt and Ian Gloria, juniors at Killdeer High School, were worried they’d be late for their prom photos, and Rintamaki offered to take pictures for them, KFYR-TV in North Dakota reported.

Mindt and Gloria took a couple of selfies while Rintamaki drove them to the high school, making sure they arrived in time for their formal photo appointment, creating a memorable moment for the teens.

"Exemplifying the values of service and compassion, Corporal Rintamaki and Deputy Jermeay provided the stranded students with a courtesy ride to prom, ensuring they arrived safely and on time to enjoy their memorable evening," the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office in North Dakota wrote on their official Facebook page.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



