Deputies: Florida teen tried to hire someone to murder her parents

A 17-year-old from Umatilla has been arrested for allegedly trying to pay two people to kill her parents.

Lake County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Alyssa Hatcher, a 17-year-old Umatilla High School student.

“This is a sad case when you think about the family dynamics and everything,” Sergeant Fred Jones with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. “I couldn’t even imagine something like that.”

Deputies said Hatcher stole her parents debit card and withdrew about $1,400 which she used to pay two different people to carry out the murders. They said she also bought some cocaine. This all came to light when a student reported Hatcher to the high school.

“Whether it was going to take place or not, the money did exchange hands and we’re glad we were able to stop what could’ve happened,” Sgt. Jones said.

Fox 35 spoke to people who live near the high school and couldn’t believe the arrest.

“I just didn’t understand it,” Richard Green of Umatilla said. “The way kids are now, going against their parents and all that.”

After Hatcher was arrested, she was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Detectives do not believe her parents are in danger now.

“The parents did press charges,” Sgt. Jones said. “When it comes to something like that I cannot imagine the shock you would be in as a parent knowing that this is my daughter -- what my daughter intended to do.”

