Deputies: Florida man used fake name to hide child porn from wife

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until THU 4:45 PM EDT, Warren County
29
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:23 AM EDT, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:49 PM EDT, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Hunterdon County, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 AM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:30 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:20 PM EDT until THU 5:30 PM EDT, Middlesex County
Flood Warning
from THU 10:16 AM EDT until THU 6:15 PM EDT, Bronx County, Nassau County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:36 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:58 AM EDT, Fairfield County
Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Somerset County, Warren County
Flood Warning
from THU 10:07 AM EDT until THU 6:15 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:01 AM EDT, Morris County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:24 PM EDT, Fairfield County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:24 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County
Rip Current Statement
from THU 3:50 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County

Deputies: Florida man used fake name to hide child porn from wife

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 4 hours ago
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
Johnny Berto Pantoja Algarin article

(Marion County Sheriff's Offfice)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An Ocala man used a fake name in order to hide child pornography from his wife, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

According to a report, a detective received a tip that a "Michael Lawson" was the one possessing the illicit files. Through the investigation, deputies say they found evidence that it was actually 30-year-old Johnny Berto Pantoja Algarin who had the files.

On August 31, deputies responded to his apartment on SW 27th Avenue and seized his electronic devices. A forensic examination uncovered eight files containing child pornography.

MORE NEWS: Ask for COVID vaccine proof, face a $5,000 fine in Florida

During an interview, Algarin reportedly told deputies he used the fake name of "Michael Lawson" in order to hide the activity from his wife.

Algarin was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail. He faces eight counts of possession of child pornography.