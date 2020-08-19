Deputies: Fake registered nurse charged with child cruelty

article

Deputies have arrested a Georgia woman accused of stealing someone else's identity in order to pose as a registered nurse.

The Douglas County Sheriff said that they arrested Heather Denise Banks on Aug. 10 after an investigation.

At the time, officials say Banks was employed with Omni Healthcare Services in Lithia Springs, Georgia as a registered nurse providing clients home health care. As part of her job, Banks was responsible for providing medical services to children who "had serious conditions," deputies say.

Through the investigation, deputies discovered that Banks obtained the license of a certified registered nurse through illegal means, and had never held a license to work as a registered nurse in Georgia.

After deputies arrested Banks, they say she told them she was posing as a nurse for "more money" and had only completed a certified nursing assistants program.

"This is a major concern to public safety since Banks does not have the proper training and has admitted to working with at least two children in a home setting," the sheriff said.

Deputies charged Banks with first-degree damage to property, cruelty to children, identity theft, reckless conduct, first-degree forgery, and willful destruction of medical records.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about Banks or anywhere else she may have work to call them at 678-486-1242.

