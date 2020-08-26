Dept. of Justice requests COVID-19 nursing home data from Gov. Cuomo

article

The Department of Justice is requesting data from New York in regard to the COVID-19 order that may have resulted in the deaths of elderly nursing home residents.

The data is being requested to help inform whether the Department of Justice will initiate investigations under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act (CRIPA).

Other governors were asked to also provide data, including New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. These states required nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients, often without adequate testing.

The DOJ is asking for the following information:

The number of public nursing home residents, employees, other staff, guests and visitors who contracted COVID-19, regardless of where it was contracted

The number of public nursing home residents employees, other staff, guests and visitors who died of COVID-19 including those who died in a public nursing home or after being transferred to a hospital or other medical facility, hospice, home care or any other location

All state-issued guidance, directives, advisories or executive orders regarding admission of persons to public nursing homes, including those previously superseded, as well as the dates each such document was in effect

The number of persons who were admitted to a public nursing home from a hospital or any other facility, hospice, home care or other location after testing positive for COVID-19 during the period the guidance or orders were in effect

The information is due within 14 days.

