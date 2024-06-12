Demonstrators smear red paint on Upper East Side building, flee in U-Haul

article

A group of demonstrators allegedly threw red paint on an Upper East Side building on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said the group of 15 people vandalized the front entrance of a building on 115 East 65th, which is the Permanent Observer Mission of the State of Palestine to the United Nations.

SkyFOX flew over the scene near the building where the street had been littered with papers.

One of the fliers read, "Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority, put your money where your mouth is!"

The language seemed to be calling out President Mahmoud Abbas, leader of the Palestinian Authority, for "delayed democratic elections" and "colluding with imperial states."

It is unclear if this was related to the paint incident.

Police say the group took off in a U-Haul truck and fled the scene.

The group has not been identified, and a motive has not been determined.

The investigation remains ongoing.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander posted photos on X of the Brooklyn Museum vandalized with red paint.

Lander said vandals defaced the homes of the Jewish director and several Jewish board members of the Brooklyn Museum Tuesday night.

"The cowards who did this are way over the line into antisemitism, harming the cause they claim to care about, and making everyone less safe," he wrote.