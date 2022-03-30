What Demi Moore told Bruce Willis before his diagnosis reveal

article

Actress Demi Moore showed support for Bruce Willis in the week before he revealed he publicly revealed his aphasia diagnosis.

Moore posted a smiling photo to Instagram a week ago with Willis in the kitchen with the caption:

"Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family 🤍."

The couple wed in 1987 and divorced in 2000 but they have remained close. They have three daughters together: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

Willis' family announced his aphasia diagnosis in a joint statement posted to Instagram Wednesday.

"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," they shared in a message signed by "Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn.

It went on to say: "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

As Bruce always says, "Live it up" and together we plan to do just that.

Demi Moore got her acting start on General Hospital in 1982. She went on to appear in movies like St. Elmo's Fire, About Last Night, and Ghost.