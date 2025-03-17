Delta wing strikes runway while landing at LaGuardia Airport

article

The Brief The wing of a Delta plane struck the runway while landing at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday. The flight was coming in from Florida. Delta and federal officials said the pilot was executing a go-around when the incident occurred.



The wing of a Delta plane struck the runway while landing at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday, according to an FAA statement.

What happened?

Dig deeper:

The pilot of Endeavor Air Flight 4814 was executing a "go-around" due to an unstable approach when the left wing hit the runway, the FAA said.

The flight was headed to New York from Jacksonville, Florida, according to a Delta statement.

What they're saying:

"The Endeavor Air flight crew followed established procedures to safely enact a go-around at New York-LaGuardia. The aircraft landed safely and proceeded to its arrival gate. We apologize to our customers for the experience," Delta told FOX 5 New York.

The flight was delayed one hour and 24 minutes before departing from Florida due to weather and air traffic control.

How many people were on board?

There were approximately 76 passengers traveling on the flight, Delta said. In addition to the two pilots and two flight attendants.

What type of plane was it?

The aircraft was a CRJ-900, Delta said.