Delta flight evacuated at LaGuardia following 'security incident' onboard

A Delta flight from LaGuardia to Minneapolis was evacuated this evening due to a security issue, according to a social video posted by KMSP anchor Jason Matheson, who claims to have been on the flight.

The Delta flight was preparing for takeoff from Terminal C when passengers were asked to leave the aircraft around 8 p.m. Passengers were evacuated and authorities searched the luggage onboard, according to the NY Post.

The aircraft was cleared by 10 p.m.

Second bomb threat

What we know:

The evacuation came just hours after a bomb threat was reported at Washington D.C.'s airport. The connection between the two incidents, if any, remains unclear.

In a statement provided to FOX 5 NY, a Delta spokesperson said that Delta flight 2313 customers "were deplaned and transported back to the terminal due to a potential security concern."

"The safety and security of our customers and employees comes before all else and we apologize for the delay in their travels," the spokesperson added.