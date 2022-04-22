NYC delivery worker attacked and robbed

A New York City delivery worker was brutally attacked and robbed in a Manhattan building.

The NYPD says it happened last Thursday around 7:30 p.m. inside 12 Dongan Place in Washington Heights.

The 22-year-old delivery worker had gone into the building when four men went up to him and demanded money.

They then pushed him against the wall and began punching and kicking him. One of the robbers pulled a black handgun, as the other individuals grabbed$300 from his pockets.

The victim only sustained minor injuries.

Police released the following descriptions of the suspect.

The teen all had a light complexion and a slim build.

One was last seen wearing black glasses, a black baseball cap, a white t-shirt, an orange long sleeve shirt, black baklava, and dark-colored jeans with black and orange sneakers.

Another was last seen wearing a grey and white Nike hooded jacket, grey sweatpants, a white surgical mask, and multi-colored sneakers.

Advertisement

The third was last seen wearing a black hooded sweat jacket, black sweatpants, a black balaclava, and dark-colored sneakers.