Delivery truck crashes into house on Staten Island

A delivery truck slammed into a house in the Great Kills section of Staten Island, seriously injuring at least one person.

The shocking incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday

SkyFox was over the scene at 33 Hillcrest Street. Firefighters and emergency personnel could be seen outside the home.

The Pea Pod grocery delivery truck appeared to have damaged a vehicle in the driveway.

One person suffered a life-threatening injury, according to officials.

Firefighters were inspecting the home. It was not clear what caused the truck to slam into the house.

No other details were immediately available.

