Delivery driver does happy dance after being left refreshments

‘Tis the season for giving and one woman’s act of kindness left a delivery driver with happy feet.

The driver was dropping off a package when he saw a chair with refreshments right outside the door. Along with the treats, there was a note telling delivery drivers thank you for their work and to take what they want.

The driver was so moved and grateful, that after taking a few goodies he did a happy dance.

The homeowners says it was the least she could do to show her appreciation.