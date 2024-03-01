FDNY battle 4-alarm deli fire in Harlem

A four-alarm fire broke out at a deli in Harlem early Friday morning.

SkyFOX reported seeing large crews of firefighters at 123rd Street along Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard between West 122nd and 123rd streets.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The FDNY confirmed that e-bikes were found on the scene, however, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

According to SkyFOX there are also apartments above the deli.

The fire began on the lower level of the five-story building, according to officials.

Several surrounding streets have been blocked off, causing traffic to build up a bit.

A large fire department presence is still at the scene where smoke can be seen coming from the building.

The cause is still unknown at this time.

This is ongoing story. Check back for updates.