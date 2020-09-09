Delaware women accused of stealing MAGA hat indicted on robbery, hate crime charges

article

Two Delaware women accused of stealing a MAGA hat outside the Democratic National Convention were indicted Tuesday on charges including second-degree robbery and felony hate crimes.

Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, both 21, were indicted by a grand jury on charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree assault, attempted third-degree assault, offensive touching and felony hate crimes, Delaware Online reported.

Three of the charges are felonies, and the two women could spend a total of 15 years in prison, according to Delaware Online.

Winslow and Amy are out on bail, a spokesperson for Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings told Delaware Online.

"[H]arming another person – let alone a child – because of the expression of their views betrays the principles on which our country was founded," Jennings said in a statement to Delaware Online.

The two women were arrested in connection with a viral video that allegedly showed the suspects ripping up Trump signs and stealing a MAGA hat near the site of Democrat Joe Biden's acceptance speech in August.

The video also shows a heated confrontation between the suspects and adults coming to the defense of a 7-year-old supporter of President Trump.

“That’s somebody else’s hat,” the 7-year-old boy is heard saying in the video after the women rip up several Trump signs in the parking lot of the Chase Center in Wilmington, where portions of the Democratic Convention were held.

One of the suspects grabs a Trump hat that was lying on the ground.

“Get your hat back, baby,” an adult is heard saying to the boy as they follow the suspects, demanding the return of the hat.

One of the suspects allegedly punched a man in the face after he joined the mother and son in an attempt to get the hat back, which can be seen in the video.

