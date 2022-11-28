The case of a missing Houston man last seen in the Heights in mid-November has taken a tragic turn.

According to family members, a body found in the water Friday at the Port of Houston is missing Delano Burkes, 26.

Burkes was last seen leaving a bar in the Heights area on November 13 about 15 miles from where his body was located.

Employees on a tugboat found him floating in the water Friday morning in the Houston Ship Channel, located in the 9600 block of High Level Rd. Medical examiners also confirmed late Tuesday afternoon what Burkes' family told FOX 26 early Monday afternoon.

"I want thank the layers of police, with HPD as a lead, that began this investigation as a missing person’s investigation," said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. "They’re still pursuing it, but as this individual has not been determined to have died of natural causes, then it is likely a homicide. That means the person did not die by natural causes."

The Congresswoman has been in close contact with Delano’s family for the last week or so. She says they’re all hoping for closure, and wanting answers as to what happened to Delano.

"There may be a lot of information that could help this family have closure, and comfort during this difficult time," said Jackson Lee. "We want to ask people to continue help us find out what happened to Delano Burkes."

An autopsy will be conducted to determine his cause of death. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests in this case. If you have any information you’re urged to contact the police.