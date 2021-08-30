Decomposed body found in car in Queens

article

Police in New York were investigating a gruesome discovery in a parked car. The NYPD was called to 130-29 Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica at around 5 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an unconscious person.

Officers found a decomposed body inside a Chevrolet Impala that was parked on the street in front of a barbershop.

EMS also responded and pronounced the individual deceased at the scene. It was unclear how long the body had been in the car in that location.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The NYPD says that the investigation is ongoing, and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The identification of the victim has not been released pending family notification.

WATCH FOX 5 NEWS