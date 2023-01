The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing on Staten Island.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Elizabeth St. in the West Brighton neighborhood.

A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the neck.

EMS rushed him to Richmond University Medical Center. He did not survive his wounds.

The attacker was dressed from head to toe in black clothing. He ran from the scene and remains on the loose.

No other details were immediately available.