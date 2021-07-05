Deadly shooting at Yonkers park

article

Police in Yonkers were investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized.

It happened just after midnight on Monday at Grant Park.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired. They found two victims with gunshot wounds.

EMS took them both to a hospital. One of the victims died at the hospital. Their identity was not immediately released.

The status of the other victim was unknown.

The par, Grant Park Drive, and St. Joseph’s Avenue between High Street and Loehr Place were closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic for the investigation. Orchard Street from Orchard Place to Fr. Finian Sullivan Drive was also closed.

No arrests were reported and police say that the investigation is ongoing.

