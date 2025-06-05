Brooklyn roof collapse leaves 1 dead, police say
BROOKLYN - The roof of a two-story building in Brooklyn collapsed Thursday morning, according to the NYPD.
Officials said they responded to reports of a collapse near 3123 Quentin Road in Marine Park just before 9 a.m.
What we know:
When emergency crews went into the building, they found a man near a storage structure under the debris.
The 43-year-old man was taken to a near by hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
The man's identity is still pending.
The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.