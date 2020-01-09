Deadly police-involved shooting in East Village

Police descended on East 7th Street and Avenue A in Manhattan Thursday morning following a deadly police-involved shooting.

Cops responded to a man shooting at another man at about 3:30 a.m. outside Tompkins Square Park. When they ordered the man to get on the ground, he refused, according to NYPD Chief of Dept. Terence Monahan. Cops fired three times, striking him. The man was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he died.

The second man involved in the initial shooting was killed by the gunman, said police.

East 7th Street and Avenue A in Manhattan was the scene of a police-involved shooting Jan. 9, 2020. (FOX 5 NY)

Two weapons were recovered at the scene. One under the gunman and a second gun near the other man.

No officers were injured.

"The gunman served eight years in prison for a shooting and was currently on parole for that shooting," said Chief of Dept. Monahan during a news conference Thursday morning.

A dispute between the two men at a nearby lounge filtered onto the street and escalated into a shooting, added Monahan.

A police investigation was underway.