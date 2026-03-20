1 dead, 4 injured after driver loses control in Harlem crash

The Brief A driver lost control near the Apollo Theater, striking delivery workers and multiple vehicles in a chaotic chain-reaction crash. One delivery worker was killed and another critically injured; three others suffered minor injuries, police said. The driver is in custody, but investigators are still working to determine if impairment or a medical episode played a role.



A driver is in custody after a chaotic crash in Harlem that left one person dead and four others injured, police said Friday.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday near the Apollo Theater on West 125th Street, a busy corridor where delivery workers often gather.

Police said a 49-year-old man driving a red Hyundai Tucson lost control of the vehicle, striking two delivery workers on bicycles.

One of the men was killed, and the other was hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver then slammed into an unoccupied police car and two parked vehicles before crossing the street and crashing into a tractor-trailer, authorities said.

Local perspective:

"It’s like the person lost control of the car," a nearby delivery worker said through a translator. "He hit the two delivery guys and then just went across."

Three additional people were injured, including two men, ages 28 and 23, who were inside a parked sedan.

All three suffered minor injuries, police said.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene. No charges had been filed as of Friday morning.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not determined what caused the driver to lose control. Police said it remains unclear whether the driver was impaired or experienced a medical episode.

The identity of the man who died has not been released. Police said he was believed to be a migrant.

The investigation remains ongoing.