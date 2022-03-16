Deadly double shooting near Bronx district attorney's office

An investigation was underway into a deadly double shooting near the Bronx district attorney's office.

According to cops, the shooter approached the 30-year-old victims with a gun in his hand in front of 281 East 161st Street at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The gunman opened fire striking Derrick Owens in the chest. The second victim was shot in the leg.

Both victims were taken to Lincoln Hospital where Owens was pronounced dead. The other victim was treated for his wound. He was listed in stable condition.

The shooting took place one block from the Bronx District Attorney's Office which is located at 198 East 161 Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.