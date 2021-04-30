Speeding driver kills man on motorcycle before crashing into outdoor dining area: Cops

article

One person was killed and another injured after a speeding car struck three vehicles before crashing into an outdoor dining structure in Queens, said police.

On Thursday at about 7:45 p.m., a 60-year-old woman was driving a 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-300 northbound on 35th Street in Astoria when she struck a 32-year-old man riding a 2019 Yamaha Chappy motorcycle, according to cops.

Xing Lin Long of Queens was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A female pedestrian was struck by debris and injured when a driver plowed into an outdoor dining structure in Astoria.

The woman then struck a 2017 Dodge Challenger and a 2020 Subaru WRX which were both parked and unoccupied on the east side of 35th Street.

The driver continued northbound and struck the outdoor dining structure for Rosatoro Restaurant, on the corner of Ditmars Boulevard and 35th Street.

Debris from the crash hit a 32-year-old female pedestrian. She was listed in stable condition at Elmhurst Hospital.

A police investigation was underway. No charges had been filed against the driver of the Mercedes.