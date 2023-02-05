15-year-old girl charged with murder, arson in deadly Bronx fire

article

The NYPD has charged a 15-year-old girl with murder and arson in connection to a deadly fire in the Bronx.

The fire happened Jan. 29 just before 2 p.m. inside the building located at 1211 Evergreen Ave.

According to police, a man, identified as Abdoukarim Sakolly, 27, was found dead inside the building.

Police also charged the girl with assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.