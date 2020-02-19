Dead newborns found at recycling plant in New Jersey

Authorities are investigating the discovery of two dead newborns at a recycling center in New Jersey on Wednesday.

Police officers responded to a commercial facility at 12 Industrial Drive in New Brunswick at about 9:20 a.m. and found the body of one baby, police said. They continued searching the facility and found a second body about six hours later, authorities said.

The Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's Office is expected to autopsy the bodies to get some answers.

"The investigation is active and is continuing," authorities said in a statement.

If anyone has any information, they can contact either the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-4060.