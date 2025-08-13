Shots fired during DEA raid in Parsippany, suspect injured

article

The Brief Shots were fired Thursday morning as DEA agents executed a court-authorized search warrant in Parsippany, New Jersey. One suspect was shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries; no agents were hurt, authorities said. The FBI is now handling all public inquiries as the incident remains under investigation.



A federal drug enforcement operation turned violent Thursday morning when shots rang out during a search warrant in Parsippany, New Jersey.

What we know:

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, DEA agents and other federal partners were carrying out the warrant when gunfire erupted.

One suspect was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

SkyFOX flew over the area that was temporarily blocked off as federal and local law enforcement secured the scene.

The DEA said the incident is now under investigation and will not be releasing further information. The FBI has taken over public communications on the case and will handle all future inquiries.

What we don't know:

The nature of the search warrant, the identity of the suspect, and the circumstances surrounding the gunfire remain unclear.

Law enforcement officials have not said whether anyone else was detained or if additional threats are being investigated.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.