Protesters drive de Blasio inside for final press conference

Mayor Bill de Blasio touted achievements like universal pre-K and 3-K, the expansion of paid sick leave at his walkout ceremony inside city hall.

The event was brought indoors when a group of protesters gathered to say goodbye to the departing mayor with jeers and chants of "Let's Go Brandon."

Some protesters could be seen waving Trump flags, along with a banner set up that wished de Blasio a vulgar farewell.

In his speech, de Blasio thanked his family for their support and praised New Yorkers for their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"You changed millions of people’s lives," de Blasio said to the staffers who gathered to say goodbye. "You changed the way people are educated. We changed the way people get housing and the way people get mental health care that was so often denied. We changed policing in this town. We’ve changed so many things."

De Blasio, who is rumored to be considering a run for Governor, did not give any specifics on what the future holds for his political career.

