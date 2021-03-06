De Blasio: NYC's goal is 5 million vaccinated by June

article

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city's goal is to have 5 million New Yorkers fully vaccinated by June at a press conference Saturday celebrating the opening of a new vaccination site at Co-Op City in the Bronx.

"A lot of that story is going to happen right here in the Bronx," de Blasio said. "The Bronx is going to help lead the way."

De Blasio said that when the Co-Op City site reaches full strength, 1,000 people will be getting vaccinated each day.

With the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine now in supply in New York City, de Blasio said that it would be much easier to reach and vaccinate homebound seniors.

So far, over 3 million New Yorkers have received the coronavirus vaccine.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the statewide positivity rate had dropped to 2.80%, the lowest number since November 21, and 4,954 patients were hospitalized, the least since December 7.

Another 78 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 on Friday.

"Protecting New Yorkers and saving lives has always been our top priority, and we're seeing significant progress in reducing the spread of COVID while vaccinating residents as quickly as possible," Governor Cuomo said. "As the COVID numbers decrease, we've been able to slowly open the valve and let economic activity increase, but we still have a lot of work to do to defeat this beast once and for all. Our vaccine distribution network is equipped to handle far more vaccines than the state currently receives, and there's no doubt we'll be able to kick vaccinations into overdrive once the supply increases. It's also critical that we continue making the vaccine accessible to all New Yorkers. We're going to get through this pandemic together, but we need everyone to continue taking it seriously and staying vigilant."