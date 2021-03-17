DC police say Texas man arrested at VP’s mansion had rifle, large capacity clip

D.C. police say a man they arrested outside of the Vice President’s residence on Wednesday afternoon had a rifle and a large capacity clip.

D.C. police responded to the scene in the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest around 12:12 p.m.

U.S. Secret Service agents told FOX 5 that they’d also detained a man at that address.

Police charged Paul Murray, 31, of San Antonio, with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

A rifle and ammunition were recovered from his vehicle.

Investigators have not indicated what the man was doing outside Number One Observatory Circle. However, a D.C. police source tells FOX 5 the man told uniformed Secret Service members that he wanted to talk to the president.

According to internal police bulletins obtained by FOX 5, Murray was said to be experiencing paranoid delusions and thought the government was after him. He purchased an AR-15 and told his mother he was in D.C. to "take care of his problem."

Authorities say Murray was an Army drone operator who started service in 2010 and was medically discharged in 2014. Documents say he recently complained to police that he wasn’t getting support from Veteran's Affairs and was not taking prescribed medication.