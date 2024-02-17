Daytona 500: Race schedule, starting lineup, how to watch the 'Great American Race' on Sunday

The Daytona 500 is kicking off Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET at the Daytona International Speedway as fans continue to make their way to Florida to watch the Great American Race.

As the weather in Florida remains questionable, NASCAR moved Saturday's ARCA 200 race from Saturday to Friday in anticipation of rainy weather conditions. Currently, the Daytona 500 is still set for Sunday.

What is the Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500 also known as the "Great American Race" is an annual event that has opened the NASCAR season every February since 1982. Drivers race around the Daytona International Speedway track for 500 miles.

Who is racing in the Daytona 500?

Joey Logano

Michael McDowell

Tyler Reddick

Christopher Bell

Chase Elliot

Austin Cindric

Alex Bowman

Denny Hamlin

Carson Hocevar

John Hunter Nemechek

Erik Jones

Harrison Burton

Daniel Suárez

Zane Smith

Ty Gibbs

Brad Keselowski

Kyle Larson

William Byron

Chris Buescher

Chase Briscoe

Ross Chastain

Justin Haley

Jimmie Johnson

William ‘Bubba’ Wallace Jr.

Ryan Preece

Kaz Grala

Martin Truex Jr.

A.J. Allmendigner

Corey LaJoie

Josh Berry

Todd Gilliland

Ryan Blaney

Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Riley Herbst

Daniel Hemric

Noah Gragson

Anthony Alfredo

David Ragan

What are the races happening this weekend at the Daytona 500?

On Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET, the ARCA 200 race took place.

On Saturday, the United Rentals race will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, the Daytona 500 is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch

The race can be watched on the FOX channel or live-streamed on the FOX Sports app.

What happens if it rains on Sunday?

The Daytona 500 will either be delayed until weather permits for racing or the entire race will be moved to Monday.

Why does racing not happen in the rain?

The tires used on the cars for the superspeedways are smooth – they have no ridges or grooves in the tires. Any kind of rain on the track will cause the race cars to slide all over the place.

If it does rain, the decision of racing lies on whether or not officials have enough time to dry the track.