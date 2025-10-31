Daylight saving time ends: Here's when you should turn your clocks this weekend

The Brief Each fall, most of the United States moves from daylight saving time to standard time. The adjustment is often called "fall back" or "winter time." Sunrise and sunset times will be about one hour earlier starting that day. Daylight saving time will return again in March 2026, when clocks "spring forward."



It’s almost time to "fall back" this weekend.

When does daylight saving end in 2025?

What we know:

Each fall, most of the United States moves from daylight saving time to standard time, a shift that brings more light in the morning and less light in the evening.

In 2025, that change takes place on Sunday, Nov. 2. When local daylight time reaches 2 a.m., clocks will turn back one hour to 1 a.m. local standard time.

The adjustment is often called "fall back" or "winter time." Sunrise and sunset times will be about one hour earlier starting that day.

When does daylight saving start?

Daylight saving time will return again in March 2026, when clocks "spring forward."

How did daylight saving time begin?

The backstory:

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, daylight saving time (DST) began in the U.S. in 1918 to create more daylight hours during the warmest months.

The goal has been to conserve energy by aligning daylight hours with the times when most people are active, though some studies suggest the energy savings are minimal.

Is it ‘daylight saving’ or ‘daylight savings’ time?

According to the Almanac, the correct term is "daylight saving time," not "daylight savings time." The word "saving" is singular because it functions as part of an adjective, not a verb.

Though DST is often seen as a uniquely American practice, many other countries also observe this time change.

What you can do:

Before going to bed on Saturday night, November 1, set your clocks back one hour to stay on schedule Sunday morning. Most phones, computers, and connected devices will reset automatically.

Officials also recommend using the time change as a reminder to check smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in the home.