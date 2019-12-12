‘Day of the Dozens’: Krispy Kreme offering dozen doughnuts for $1 on December 12

article

It's finally here folks - the day where you can get a dozen delicious Krispy Kreme doughnuts for just $1.

Thursday, December 12 the company is selling its Original Glazed donuts for $1 as part of their holiday ‘Day of the Dozens‘ offer.

To get the sweet deal, customers have to first buy a dozen doughnuts at the store’s listed retail price. Customers can purchase any type or flavor of doughnut they’d like to qualify for the $1 dozen promotion.

The ‘Day of the Dozens’ offer is limited to two per customer at participating stores across the U.S.