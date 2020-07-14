David Tyree opens juice shop with wife, children in NJ

If you're in Morristown, New Jersey, you can now “catch” a fresh juice, or “Big Blue” smoothie. That's because New York Giants Super Bowl Hero, David Tyree, known for his "Helmet Catch" is now the proud owner of "Clean Juice", with his wife Leilah.

"When we were looking at locations, Morristown was at the top of the list because we often dine here,” says Leilah. “And it's a great town, and I would say that the franchise did a very good job.”

David says, “I never expected to be on location as much as I am right now these first few weeks, but it's been fun. And I'm a Jersey boy, so this actually means a lot.” The former wide receiver adds, “juice is delicious!”

And the Tyrees would know. The couple regularly does juice cleanses, and David was inspired by the "Clean Juice" model on a trip to North Carolina due to their faith-based marketing to being USDA certified organic.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The appearance of the juice shops also caught David’s eye, "They have a farmhouse feel to most of their stores and it was really warm and inviting."

Advertisement

And it's become a family affair! The Tyrees have seven children ranging from 6 to 18 years old. Leilah says the teenagers have been working at Clean Juice day and night, “I have been shocked by how well, that they've adapted and taken ownership.”

The Grand Opening was delayed several weeks due to the pandemic. But when Clean Juice did open June 27, one of David's Giants teammates showed extra support.

"Right as we cut the ribbon there was an announcement from our buddy, “The License Plate guy,” a famous Giants fan, David continues, “saying that even though our buddy Justin Tuck couldn't be here, he wanted to support. So he was the purchaser of the first 91 cold pressed juices.” A representation of Tuck’s number 91 jersey while he won two Super Bowls with the Giants.

The menu features fresh juices, smoothies, acai bowls and hearty "greenoa bowls" with quinoa.

All of the cold pressed juices, sold in bottles, are made on location in the back of the store.

David shares the benefits of some of the brightly colored juices.

“The orange, it’s the most popular pressed juice. It’s got orange, pineapple, carrots and turmeric good for anti-inflammatory problems.”

"Then we have our red, it's kinda of like the meal of the cleanse. With beets, apple, carrots and lemon.”

A Giants-themed item, just might be added to the menu soon. David says they are “certainly looking forward to something creative that incorporates, the helmet catch!”

I try to drink a green juice every day, but while at a Giants Super Bowl hero's store and when David Tyree himself recommends the blue smoothie, you go for it.

The smoothie adds blue spirulina, blueberries and chia seeds to almond milk, giving it a deep blue color. It’s called “The Summer One” on the menu.

Clean Juice is located on South Street, in Morristown.