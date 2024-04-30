article

Dave & Buster’s is rolling out a new feature that will allow customers to bet on its arcade games.

The arcade venue is partnering with Lucra to implement the gamification software into the Dave & Buster’s app.

This will allow loyalty members to digitally compete with each other with a friendly wager on the iconic arcade games such as Hot Shots basketball or Skee-Ball.

The new in-app features will also allow gamers to earn rewards and unlock exclusive perks.

"This new partnership gives our loyalty members real-time, unrivaled gaming experiences, and reinforces our commitment to continuing to elevate our customer experience through innovative, cutting-edge technology," said Simon Murray, SVP of Entertainment and Attractions at Dave and Buster’s in a press release.

Dave & Buster’s didn’t specify how soon the feature may be available.

The addition comes as sports betting has become legalized and more mainstream across the country.

Sports betting is legal in 38 U.S. states plus Washington, D.C., since a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that opened the floodgates to legal wagering in a case brought by New Jersey.

More than 80% of sports betting is done online, using phones or laptops.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.