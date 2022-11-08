NYC man allegedly chopped up ex-girlfriend, lived with body parts for a month

Brooklyn man has been arraigned on an indictment charging him with the murder and dismemberment of his girlfriend, whose remains were found in suitcases in her East New York apartment. He allegedly lived among the body parts for a month.

Parts of D'Asia Johnson, 22, were found in two suitcases inside her Linwood Street apartment on Sept. 21, 2022.

The NYPD was called after someone noticed blood or a bad odor near her apartment.

Officers went into apartment 6F to do a wellness check on Johnson and they found the suitcases containing her body parts.

Justin Williams, 24, of Manhattan, was arraigned on Monday.

The Brooklyn District Attorney said that Johnson went home after work on August 21, 2022, entered her apartment, and never left the apartment again.

Investigators say that Williams went into the apartment in the early morning hours of August 22, and allegedly stabbed her nine times – five times to the front of her torso and four times to the back. The pair had dated for several years.

Police say he then dismembered Johnson's body and concealed the body parts in two suitcases. He allegedly then lived in the apartment for a month and used towels and cleaning products to mask the smell.

He allegedly fled the apartment following a wellness check by building personnel who became concerned because they had not seen the victim in a while. They then called the New York City Police, who discovered the body.