Darren Criss, Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell share stage in American Buffalo

A classic American play, American Buffalo, returns to Broadway with big star power, after being paused for two years due to the pandemic.

The David Mamet classic is directed by Tony-winner Neil Pepe.

The 16-week engagement stars fellow Tony Award winner Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix, August Wilson’s Two Trains Running), Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards…, 2020 SAG Award winner for "Fosse/Verdon"), and Emmy Award winner Darren Criss ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace," Hedwig) on stage at Circle in The Square Theatre.

American Buffalo is a story of three guys in a junk shop- greed, friendship., and the American dream.

"We are super pumped," said Fishburne. "We are actually going to move it to the theater sometime this afternoon for the first time and walk onto our set. Our chemistry is delicious, is developing. It's a wonderful mix. It is an incredible mix and it's just gotten better after having two year. We have all grown as people in this process. We are all just excited."

"I've never done theater in the round," said Rockwell. "I'm very excited to get over there. I saw a great production of Oklahoma right before the pandemic there. I've seen a lot of great actors there. It is a great space."

"It is a full trio," said Criss. " There is a lot of musical metaphors in this play. As a threesome, earlier I said the Three Stooges, but its more like a three-piece band. We got drum, base and guitar. I think were are all fueled by the same passion for this work and for working on it, but we all have different tones. I think we all have what the other dude doesn't"

Previews are happening now with opening night on April 14 at Circle in The Square Theatre, exactly two years after it was originally set to open.