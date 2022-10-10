Darrell Brooks trial week 2: Witness testimony resumes Monday

Witness testimony resumes Monday morning, Oct. 10 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. This, after an eventful first week of the trial that saw repeated disruptions from the defendant, prompting him to be moved from the main courtroom every day, starting moments after jury selection began.

To begin the day, Judge Jennifer Dorow asked the prosecution team if they were still on track to wrap up their case within the five to seven days which had been indicated at the beginning of the trial. Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper said the plan right now is to have the state's case wrap up on Thursday afternoon or Friday morning.

Darrell Brooks

As new testimony and information is revealed in Monday's proceedings, we will update this post as necessary.

1st week of the trial

During the first week of the trial, 16 jurors were selected, 10 men and six women.

The prosecution laid out its case in opening statements. Brooks said he did not have enough time to prepare – so the prosecution called the first two witnesses.

Friday was the first full day of testimony, and Brooks remained in the main courtroom most of Friday. He again wore his orange jail uniform. The state called six additional people to testify Friday. Erika Patterson, Brooks' ex-girlfriend, was the first to testify. She testified she met Brooks when she was 15, that they had been together "off and on" over the years and that they have a teenage daughter together.

Erika Patterson

Brooks tested negative for COVID, after he refused to hand over his results. The trial is scheduled to resume Monday at 8:30 a.m. At that time, Judge Dorow ordered Brooks to have his witness list ready.

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Brooks was arrested the night of the attack, soon after telling a Waukesha resident that he was homeless and waiting for an Uber. The man was unaware of the events that had occurred and let Brooks into his home.

Brooks entered an insanity plea in June after initially pleading not guilty to the charges in February, a move that could have resulted in him being sentenced to a mental institution rather than prison if convicted. He later dropped the insanity plea on Sept. 9.

Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Each homicide charge carries a mandatory life sentence.