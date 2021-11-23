Darrell Brooks arrest: Ring camera captures moments before police arrive

A Ring doorbell camera at a Waukesha residence captured the moments leading up to the arrest Darrell Brooks, the man suspected in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

The video from resident Daniel Rider shows Brooks knocking on Rider's door – and the later, police arriving to take Brooks into custody.

Credit: Daniel Rider/TMX

Brooks is expected to face five charges of first-degree intentional homicide for the five deaths associated with the Christmas parade. Many other counts are expected as nearly 50 people were hurt when an SUV barreled through the crowds watching the parade on Sunday, Nov. 21.

The incident

On Sunday, a joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms gave way in an instant to screams and the sight of crumpled bodies as the SUV sped through barricades and struck dancers, musicians and others in the community of 72,000.

Police identified those killed as Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. Sorenson, Owen and Durand were members the Dancing Grannies club, and Hospel helped out with the group.

Another 48 others, including nearly 20 children, were injured in the incident. FOX6 News is monitoring for updates on their conditions.

Interfaith vigil

An interfaith prayer vigil following Sunday’s tragedy during the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade was held at Cutler Park in Waukesha on Monday evening, Nov. 22. Hundreds of community members joined together on a frigid night, finding comfort in one another with a difficult journey ahead.

"Yesterday’s tragic event demonstrated the character of this community," said Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson. "When tragedy struck this great city, the community responded."

"It says that we are a community," said Mushir Hassan, Brookfield-Elm Grove Interfaith Network. "We are one community, and we are going to heal together. We grieve together right now, and we will heal together moving forward."

Waukesha is looking for strength and resilience as a long road ahead begins.

Support for the victims

After tragic incidents like what unfolded at the Waukesha Christmas Parade, people in southeast Wisconsin seek ways to help those in need. Below is a variety of ways you can help and get involved in the process of healing.

The Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County have joined together to create the "United for Waukesha Community Fund." The fund will support the needs of the families impacted from the tragic incident at the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Anyone who wishes to show their support can do so by visiting the donation page.

Learn more about other efforts to assist those in need in the wake of this tragedy.