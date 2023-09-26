In a heart-stopping display of skill and precision, Jan Zackl, a fearless skydiver from the UK, achieved the impossible by landing flawlessly on an inflatable unicorn pool toy.

This remarkable skydive took place during the annual festival at Skydive Langar in Nottinghamshire, where Zackl proved himself to be the only skydiver capable of such a daring maneuver.

Numerous skydivers eagerly attempted to replicate Zackl's feat, but their efforts fell short due to the slippery landing surface.

The skydiving instructor can be heard yelling, "I'm coming for you", before executing a perfect landing.

As the festival draws to a close, spectators eagerly anticipate what awe-inspiring spectacle next year's event will bring. Until then, Jan Zackl can bask in the glory of his unparalleled triumph, forever remembered as the daredevil who conquered the inflatable unicorn.