Danelo Cavalcante capture: Escaped killer subdued by K9 before being apprehended in 14-day search

The frantic manhunt for an escaped killer that sent hundreds of law enforcement agents swarming through terrified communities has come to an end after the fugitive was taken into custody two weeks later.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped Chester County Prison on August 31 by scaling a prison wall, climbing through razor wire and jumping from the roof to freedom. His escape triggered a massive manhunt in lush terrain of Longwood Gardens that continued 20 miles north when police say he slipped through their original perimeter in a stolen van.

The search came to a "successful conclusion" when the escaped killer was taken into custody alive shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, 14 days after the manhunt began, official announced during a press conference Wednesday.

Law enforcement's final push began overnight when officers responded to a burglar alarm at home near Prizer Road in Pottstown.

Cavalcante was still not located, however, officials say the report led to a heat signal being tracked by aircraft and tactical teams around 1 a.m. Wednesday before storms in the area interrupted the search.

Teams were able to move in quietly several hours later, surrounding Cavalcante with the "element of surprise," Pennsylvania State Police said.

When the escaped killer tried to elude capture armed with a stolen rifle, he was subdued by a K9 before being forcibly taken into custody, according to officials.

Cavalcante did suffer a bite wound, but officials say no shots were fired during the capture. No injuries were reported to any law enforcement or the public.

SkyFOX was live over the scene Wednesday as crowds of law enforcements took photos before strip searching handcuffed Cavalcante, and escorting him into an armored vehicle for transport.

Officials say he will remain in custody with the Pennsylvania State Police for questioning and medical evaluation before being transferred to a state correctional facility to serve his life sentence.

"The capture of Cavalcante ends the nightmare of the past two weeks," Chester County officials said in a statement Wednesday.

His capture comes days after a massive police presence swarmed the area of Fairview Road in East Nantmeal Township when a driver reported seeing Cavalcante crouched near a wood line. Later in the night, police say Cavalcante entered a garage and grabbed a .22 caliber rifle before encountering a homeowner who fired "several shots."

Pennsylvania State Police also reported they recovered Cavalcante's prison-issued shoes and light-green colored hoodie that he was seen wearing on recent doorbell surveillance video. They believe Cavalcante swiped a pair of work boots from the porch of a local home.

Throughout the manhunt, residents within the search areas received reverse 911 calls from Pennsylvania State Police that advised residents to shelter-in-place and lock themselves indoors.

By nightfall Tuesday, authorities shifted their focus to an area of South Coventry Township where they established a new perimeter that encompasses areas within Routes 23 and 100, Fairview and Nantmeal Roads, and Iron Bridge and County Park Roads. They advised residents to lock buildings, properties and vehicles.

DANELO CAVALCANTE MANHUNT:

Cavalcante was recently served a life sentence in the 2021 stabbing death of his girlfriend, whom he killed in front of her children. He was also wanted by authorities in Brazil for the shooting death of a man over a debt the victim owed him for repairing a vehicle.

The manhunt has rocked the sense of safety in otherwise quiet Pennsylvania communities. One resident told FOX 29 on Tuesday that they've endured sleepless nights listening to police scanners and local news coverage.

"I want him caught," said a homeowner who did not wish to be identified. "We don't want any of our police force being injured, it's scary for everyone."