Meet the 'Dancing With the Stars' cast: Anna Delvey, Joey Graziadei and more

"Dancing With the Stars" has announced the 2024 celebrity cast competing for this year's mirrorball trophy.

Celebrities hitting the dance floor for Season 33 include Anna Sorokin, who is being billed as "Anna Delvey," former "The Bachelor" Joey Graziadei and Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: Anna Delvey poses for a photo at her home on November 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/AD/Getty Images for ABA)

Judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough are returning to the judges' table, along with co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. The new season premieres Sept. 17 on ABC.

Here's a full look at the cast:

Former Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola (partner: Witney Carson) Anna Sorokin, who is being billed as "Anna Delvey," per the show's release (partner: Ezra Sosa) Joey Graziadei from "The Bachelor" (partner: Jenna Johnson) Former NBA champion Dwight Howard (partner: Daniella Karagach) Chandler Kinney, star of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" (partner: Brandon Armstrong) Rugby player and Olympian Ilona Maher (partner: Alan Bersten) Model Brooks Nader (partner: Gleb Savchencko) Gymnast and Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik (partner: Rylee Arnold) Phaedra Parks, attorney and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star (partner: Val Chmerkovskiy) Eric Roberts, prolific movie actor, brother of Julia and father of Emma (partner: Britt Stewart) Tori Spelling of "Beverly Hills 90210" (partner: Pasha Pashkov) Jenn Tran from "The Bachelorette" (partner: Sasha Farber) Reginald VelJohnson of "Family Matters" and "Die Hard" (partner: Emma Slater)

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.