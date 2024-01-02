'Damp January' offers an alternative to the all-or-nothing approach

'Dry January' or abstaining from alcohol all month long as a way to reset unhealthy drinking habits—first began in the United Kingdom in 2013 and has really taken off, but for those who find it restrictive or daunting—there's an alternative.

"'Damp January' is really when you're just drinking less." — Registered dietician, Samantha Cassety

"So it's probably more approachable for some people. The issue with 'Dry January' is the all-or-nothing structure of the challenge. So when people can't make it through the month, they feel badly about themselves and they might resort to their former levels of drinking," Cassety said.



Cassety adds the approach is all about setting specific and realistic goals for yourself, but there is a benchmark to aim for.



"Moderate drinking is considered one drink a day for women and two drinks a day for men—above that level there are certain health risks," Cassety added. "I should also mention that even at low levels of drinking, there are some health risks."

New Yorkers FOX 5 spoke to said they'd give 'Damp January,' a try—cheers to that.