Dairy Queen bringing back Dreamsicle Dipped Cone, non-dairy 'Dilly Bar' for spring

Dairy Queen has updated its spring menu with returning favorites, new beverages, and even a non-dairy Dairy Queen dessert.

Two new items to making their debut at the fast food and soft-serve chain in 2021 are the Chip Shake Trio and Tropical Lemonade Twisty Misty Slush, according to press release.

The former comes in three different flavors, including hazelnut, mint and raspberry, each made with chocolate chip "confetti," milk and whipped cream. The new shakes range in calorie-count from 470 and 1,010 each, depending on the size ordered, according to current nutrition facts listed on Dairy Queen’s website.

Dairy Queen’s Chip Shake Trio includes a Choco Hazelnut Shake, a Mint Chip Shake and Raspberry Chip Shake. (Source: Dairy Queen)

Meanwhile, Dairy Queen’s new tropical slushy, a vibrant yellow and green drink layered with sweet mango, lemon-lime and lemonade flavored slush, clocks in with a calorie count that ranges between 280 and 500.

In addition to its new items, the national chain has also brought back its Dreamsicle Dipped Cone for spring, made with soft-serve ice ceram and a crunchy coating flavored with orange and vanilla. The seasonal cone made its original debut in 2019.

And while dairy, admittedly, is hard to avoid at Dairy Queen, the chain has also brought back its Non-Dairy Dilly Bar, a non-dairy dessert originally launched last spring, made with a "coconut cream based protein."

The Non-Dairy Dilly Bars, however, will be added to the permanent menu, and are not seasonal items like the rest of Dairy Queen’s spring lineup.

