Dad shot as he shields children from gunman at Bronx car dealership

Police are searching for the gunman who opened fire inside a car dealership in the Bronx striking a father as he attempted to shield his three children from the hail of bullets.

The shocking incident took place on Monday at about 7 a.m. The NYPD released a video of the incident.

The video shows the father and his children sitting on a couch inside On The Road Automotive Group Boston Road in Eastchester when a gunman opens fire. The glass door shatters as the gunman fires through the door. Shards of glass fall on the father as he covers the children with his body and brings them to the floor and crawls away.

The 39-year-old father was struck in the right thigh and taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition. The children were not injured.

The gunman reportedly carjacked a car with Georgia plates at the scene and sped away on Provost Ave., according to the NY Daily News. The shooting was believed to be gang-related. It was not clear if the father was the intended target.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential, according to cops.

