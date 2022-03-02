Dad saves son from car crashing into doughnut shop

A Colorado man and his kid had a near-death experience while they were enjoying their biweekly father-son ritual. Allan Taylor and his 4-year-old son Zane were paying for their order at City Donuts in Aurora when a car plowed through the front of the store last Saturday.

Security camera video shows the harrowing moments as the Hyundai crashes through the glass doors and wall of City Donuts while Taylor and Zane are at the front counter.

"[I] was paying and doing what I always do — I glance at him, make sure he's fine, and I glanced to look at him and I saw the car coming through the door," Taylor said. "It was hitting me as I was grabbing him."

A video from a different angle shows Taylor darting toward Zane, grabbing him, and then pulling him out of the path of the oncoming vehicle. The video also shows the worker behind the counter grabbing her head in her hands and dashing backward just as the car hits the doughnut display and comes to a stop. The person who was behind the steering wheel is then seen fleeing the car.

Taylor credits his parental instincts and football skills for his quick actions.

"So always keep your head on a swivel when you've got your kids, you just never know," Taylor said. "It just takes one second between life or death."

And Zane had a message for the driver of the stolen car who almost killed him and his dad and then took off.

"I'm not going to invite him to my birthday," Zane said, "because he's mean."

City Donuts is offering Zane a free doughnut every Saturday for the rest of his life.