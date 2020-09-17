Dad creates candy chute so kids can trick-or-treat while socially distancing this Halloween

A father in Ohio came up with a socially distanced way to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters this Halloween, and his "invention" is going viral.

Andrew Beattie created a candy chute that runs down the handrail of the steps outside his home in Delhi, Ohio.

He said he wanted to come up with a "touch-free" way for kids to still be able to collect candy on Halloween.

"I want our youngins to be able to have some sense of normalcy and maybe a little bit of exercise in all this madness, and I've put a LOT of thought into how to do so safely," he wrote in his now-viral Facebook post.

Beattie said the chute has a sign on the bottom directing children where to hold their bags so he can send candy down the tube.

"I'll be having gloves or tongs and pulling out fresh candy from a freshly open bag and dropping it down the tube," he explained. "The little ones will hold their trick or treat buckets or bags right here and it'll fall in the bucket or bag."

The dad said he made the chute in about 20 minutes with supplies he already had in his home, including a shipping tube.

His Facebook post has been shared more than 80,000 times so far.