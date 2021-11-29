Dad accidentally shoots, kills 11-year-old daughter while hunting

article

An 11-year-old girl was killed after she was accidentally shot by her father while hunting in Texas on Saturday.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says Daisy Grace Lynn Goerge, a 6th grader, was hunting on Saturday afternoon in Hallsville, Texas when her father accidentally shot her with a high-powered rifle.

Emergency crews found the girl with life-threatening injuries. Responders requested a helicopter to take her to the hospital, but poor weather did now allow it to fly.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

EMS crews rushed her to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview but it was too late to save her life.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.

"Anytime a young person loses their life, it’s tragic for all involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time," Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said in a statement.

The sheriff was working with the Hallsville schools superintendent to coordinate grief counselors for all faculty and students.