DA: Massachusetts inmate ran drug ring on Long Island from behind bars

Illegal guns, crack cocaine, and photographs of about 400 grams of almost pure fentanyl seized by investigators were on display Wednesday to highlight what officials are calling the largest fentanyl bust in Nassau County history. The fentanyl is too dangerous to show in public.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas along with federal and local officials arrested 11 people for their apparent roles in violent drug and gun rings.

"Four hundred grams of fentanyl is enough to fatally overdose more 150,000 people," Singas said.

Officials said it started back in April and took place in and around a street in Hempstead known to residents for drugs and violence.

Investigators said a felon named Ricky Jackson is the alleged ringleader. Jackson is an inmate at a federal prison in Massachusetts where he is serving time for an unrelated charge. He allegedly called the shots from behind bars.

"He called to direct his business partner and girlfriend to take possession of what they believed to be 100 grams of heroin," Singas said.

But the so-called heroin turned out to be nearly pure fentanyl.

"A couple grains of fentanyl will take somebody's life," said Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds of the Family and Children's Association. "This magnitude certainly makes a difference."

Where the fentanyl came from and how Jackson was able to communicate with the other defendants is still under investigation.

"We give up on no area in this county," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. "As long as there's drugs and gangs we're going to go after it and eradicate it."

Nine out of 11 defendants have been arraigned. All so far have pleaded not guilty. If convicted, they face anywhere from about 8 to 25 years in prison. But the alleged ringleader can face life behind bars.

