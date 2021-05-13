DA: 2nd gunman indicted in death of Queens mom

A grand jury in Queens indicted an alleged gang member in the fatal shooting of a bystander on the street earlier this year, the district attorney announced on Thursday.

Benaiah Reid, 19, was arraigned on second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the killing of Gudelia Vallinas, 37, a mother of two, authorities said.

Authorities have accused Reid and another man, Dajuan Williams, 19, of shooting at Alexander Acevedo, 25, a rival gang member, who had just opened fire on them as he left the basketball court at the Woodside Houses around 8:15 p.m. on March 12, 2021.

The NYPD said a bullet struck Vallinas as she walked near the intersection of 48th Street and Broadway, which is along the border of Astoria and Woodside. Medics took Vallinas to Elmhurst Hospital, where she died, police said.

"Tragically, this senseless gun violence will forever impact the lives of the victim’s young children, who must now grow up without their mother," District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. This is another example of why we need to get illegal guns off our streets and why we need to hold accountable those who use them."

Law enforcement arrested Reid in Florida earlier this month.

Police arrested Williams and Acevedo in April.

A grand jury indicted Williams on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the DA's office .

Acevedo faces second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment changes.

Vallinas, who lived in the neighborhood, was Mom to an 11-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, according to a report .