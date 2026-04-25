DA: 15-year-old killed at Roy Wilkins Park after gang assault; teenager charged in shooting

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The Brief An 18-year-old has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 15-year-old Jaden Pierre in Queens. Prosecutors say Pierre was beaten by a group before being shot in the chest. The suspect allegedly fled to Jamaica after the shooting and later surrendered to police.



An 18-year-old is now facing murder and gang assault charges in the killing of a 15-year-old boy at a Queens park, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Zahir Davis, 18, was arraigned and remanded on charges including second-degree murder, first-degree gang assault and weapons possession.

The charges stem from the April 16 killing of Jaden Pierre at Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans.

According to prosecutors, Pierre was among a large group of teenagers gathered for a water fight that had been advertised on social media.

What prosecutors say happened

Authorities allege that during the gathering, a group of boys attacked Pierre, punching and kicking him while surrounding him.

As the assault continued, Davis allegedly approached, pulled a silver handgun from a bag and shot Pierre once in the chest.

Pierre collapsed and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"This murder has shocked and outraged our city," District Attorney Katz said. "No parent should ever have to bury their 15-year-old child."

Suspect’s actions after the shooting

Prosecutors say Davis fled to Jamaica following the shooting.

He later returned to the United States and surrendered to officers from the NYPD’s 113th Precinct.

Additional charges

Davis was also arraigned on a separate complaint accusing him of threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend days before the killing.

What's next:

Davis was ordered held without bail and is scheduled to return to court on April 29.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

The investigation into the alleged group assault remains ongoing.